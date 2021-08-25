From there, head uptown to the new Allison and Roberto Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals at the American Museum of Natural History, where thousands of specimens are on display, some for the first time. Awe-inspiring stones include a purple amethyst geode (a rock with a cavity lined by crystals) weighing 11,000 pounds, and an inaugural exhibition, “Beautiful Creatures,” showcases animal-shaped jewelry, such as a Cartier crocodile necklace crusted with yellow diamonds. Timed-entry tickets are required, and visitors join a “virtual line” for the Mignone Halls on arrival. (The museum recommends visiting in the morning, because the virtual line can be full by the afternoon.)