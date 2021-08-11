After vows are exchanged, newlyweds have fresh attractions to explore. A few minutes from the Strip is Area 15, a self-consciously trippy hub of immersive art and commerce that opened in September 2020. Visitors’ first encounter with the destination is an outdoor gallery, Art Island, whose highlights include a fire-breathing steel dragon, El Scorcho, and the Pulse Portal, an iridescent arch that changes the way it looks as you move around it.