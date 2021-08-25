One of the best weapons against jet lag is common sense. The bone-dry aircraft cabin can dehydrate you quickly; drink lots of water. Don’t sit in your seat for nine straight hours; get up and move around. And, for the sake of yourself and the travelers around you, stay away from alcohol. The “free” wine that’s served in business class has a cost. When I was younger, I suffered from days of disrupted sleep after having a drink too many on a transatlantic flight.