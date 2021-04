Earlier this year, the Federal Highway Administration unveiled 34 new National Scenic Byways and 15 All-American Roads in 28 states, bringing the total to 184 in 48 states. (Hawaii and Texas are two exceptions, but this could change in the Lone Star State: Its senate passed the Texas Scenic Byways bill last month.) The announcement was a long time coming. The agency, which has been running the program since 1991, last bestowed the honor in 2009.

“One of the things we know about Americans is that they love their cars and the open road. That is a big part of this,” said Mark Falzone, president of Scenic America, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the country’s beauty. “We are seeing a revival in scenic byways, and it couldn’t come at a better time, because of covid-19 and restrictions.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

To be considered for the designation, the route must satisfy a few prerequisites. It must be a state scenic byway, possess regional importance and exhibit one (Scenic National Byway) or two (All-American Road) of six “intrinsic qualities.” The application only requires the minimum number, but many of the roads contain several of the characteristics: cultural, natural, historical, recreational, archaeological and scenic. I could count the Mohawk Trail’s attributes on five fingers.

At 69 miles, the Mohawk Trail is a condensed road trip, and yet it took hours to complete. The dog-eared line about the journey eclipsing the destination applied. The road opened in 1914 as one of the country’s first leisure drives. However, Native Americans had been hunting and trading on its unpaved predecessor, hence the name of the byway and the logo of a Mohawk raising his open arms to the sky.

Because only the co-pilot had received her vaccine, my mother and I stuck to outdoor attractions. We strolled around Williams College’s torn-from-an-admissions-catalogue campus and grabbed a Mediterranean lunch in Williamstown’s one-street downtown. We explored the outbuildings of Mass MoCA, a contemporary art museum that occupies a former printing factory. I didn’t remember the microbrewery, and not because I had been barely out of juice boxes on our last family vacation here. Bright Ideas Brewing is a fairly new addition to the complex.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At several points along the route, I scrambled out of the car to walk with soft footsteps on the Mohican-Mohawk Recreation Trail. Other reminders of the original travelers appeared through the windshield, such as the “Hail to the Sunrise” statue (the image on the byway signage) and Salmon Falls in Shelburne Falls, where the Mohawks and Penobscots agreed to a hunting and fishing treaty in the 1700s. “I remember scrambling over those rocks,” my mother said of the glacial potholes at the falls, dating our earlier trip to Pre-Liability Times.

As the sun started to descend, I climbed up Poet’s Seat Tower in Greenfield, the byway’s eastern terminus. From my stone perch, I surveyed a land that did not settle for being just scenic.

Here are the other National Scenic Byways and All-American Roads from the Class of 2021, and whom they are best for, based on interests.

U.S. history buffs

Cumberland Historic byway, Tennessee

Where: Celina to Cumberland Gap

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

How far: 200 miles

What: The route echoes with the footsteps of pioneering explorers who traversed the northern Cumberland Plateau in search of opportunity to the west — in Tennessee and Kentucky. The Obey and Cumberland rivers supported the burgeoning lumber industry and the rise of Nashville.

Revolutionary Heritage Byway, Rhode Island

Where: Bristol

How far: Five miles

What: Ignore the fact that the town’s namesake is in England. Patriotic Bristol holds one of the country’s oldest Fourth of July celebrations, which marches — and floats — down the byway. The road appeals year-round, with centuries-old estates, museums, a state park, gardens, a historic district and a waterfront that upholds the town’s shipbuilding and sailing traditions.

Boom or Bust Byway, Louisiana

Where: Lisbon to Vivian

Story continues below advertisement

How far: 137 miles

Advertisement

What: The byway records the highs, lows and comebacks of such Louisiana industries as oil and gas, lumber and agriculture, including cotton. Abandoned oil field equipment appears like a ghostly apparition, and Oil City stays true to its name with the Louisiana State Oil and Gas Museum. Casinos offer a personalized boom-or-bust experience.

Epic road-trippers

California Historic Route 66 Needles to Barstow Scenic Byway, California

Where: Needles to Barstow

Story continues below advertisement

How far: 178 miles

What: The western leg of the Mother Road wriggles through ghost towns, dusty outposts and the Mojave Trails National Monument, which contains the most unadulterated section of Route 66. There are a few places to stop for an Americana fix and pics, such as the Baghdad Cafe, the setting for the 1988 movie, and the “Roy’s Vacancy” sign.

Great River Road National Scenic Byway, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana

Where: Itasca State Park, Minn., to Venice, La.

Advertisement

How far: 565 miles in Minnesota, 242 miles in Wisconsin, 322 miles in Iowa, 556 miles in Illinois, 63 miles in Kentucky, 186 in Tennessee, 391 miles in Arkansas, 724 miles in Louisiana

Story continues below advertisement

What: The Great River is none other than the Mississippi, the major artery that flows with history, commerce and wildlife. Built in 1938, the road covers 3,000 miles in 10 states, eight of which earned All-American Road status for their sections. (Missouri and Mississippi earned their badges in 2000.) If Mark Twain were alive to update “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” surely he would swap out the boy’s raft for a sporty red convertible.

Lincoln Highway Scenic and Historic Byway, Nebraska, and Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway, Iowa

Where: Omaha to Kimball in Nebraska, Clinton to Council Bluffs in Iowa

How far: 400 and 460 miles, respectively

Advertisement

What: Established in 1913, the Lincoln Highway was the country’s first transcontinental road, running from New York City to San Francisco. Nebraska’s only cross-state road shadows the Oregon and Mormon trails and passes by the spring hangout of the sandhill cranes. In Iowa, about 85 percent of the original road still exists, and Lincoln Highway purists can see the Seedling Mile, Iowa’s first paved portion, halfway between Marion and Mount Vernon, and a preserved section of brick highway in Woodbine.

Story continues below advertisement

Other options: Historic Route 66 Missouri

Waterway seekers

Scenic Highway 30A, Florida

Where: Inlet Beach to Dune Allen

How far: 24 miles

What: The two-lane road rides shotgun to the Gulf of Mexico. There are no cities along the coastal route, only towns and communities with “sea” or “beach” in their names; state parks, such as the sand dunes-studded Topsail Hill Preserve State Park; and long stretches of pearly white sand.

Bold Coast Scenic Byway, Maine

Where: Milbridge to Lubec

Advertisement

How far: 125 miles

What: Maine’s longest byway stakes out the Downeast, the area named after the directions sailing ships followed from Boston and New York. The Atlantic spills into the region’s culture, cuisine and landmarks, such as the West Quoddy Head, which sits on the ocean cliffs and receives the first light of day in the Lower 48.

Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway, Wisconsin

Where: Barksdale to Cloverland

Story continues below advertisement

How far: 70 miles

What: The road traces the southern shore of Lake Superior and dips a big toe into the Great Lake by way of the Bayfield Peninsula. The lake isn’t the only water feature, either: There are waterfalls at Houghton Falls State Natural Area; two rivers, the Onion and Sioux; and a coastal estuary at Frog Bay Tribal National Park, the country’s first tribal national park.

Advertisement

Nature huggers

Pine Barrens Byway, New Jersey

Where: Tuckerton to Port Elizabeth

How far: 130 miles

What: The road’s centerpiece is the Pinelands National Reserve, a UNESCO biosphere and home to nearly 40 species of mammals, 300 bird species and 60 reptile and amphibian species. The landscape could be a setting for a Grimms’ fairy tale, with a pygmy pine forest, carnivorous plants and a profusion of fungi. The reserve is also the stomping grounds of the Jersey Devil, a terrestrial Loch Ness monster.

Old Frankfort Pike Historic and Scenic Byway, Kentucky

Where: Lexington to Frankfort

How far: 16.9 miles

What: Kentucky and bluegrass go together like Sea and Biscuit, and the byway has plenty of both: The karst and phosphate-rich soil is the special sauce in raising prizewinning thoroughbreds. A canopy of hardwood trees provides cover, and old limestone walls adorn hills speckled with horse farms.

Silver Thread Colorado Scenic and Historic Byway, Colorado

Where: South Fork to Blue Mesa Reservoir

How far: 117 miles

What: The high-altitude route comes around — or close to — several mountains, including the San Juan Mountains and several “fourteeners,” peaks that exceed 14,000 feet. The road also has an impressive collection of national sites, such as the Rio Grande National Forest; the Slumgullion Earthflow, a national natural landmark; and the Curecanti National Recreation Area, which contains the state’s largest reservoir.

National parks superfans

Newfound Gap Road Byway, North Carolina and Tennessee

Where: Cherokee, N.C., to Gatlinburg, Tenn.

How far: 31 miles

What: The Great Smoky Mountains National Park connector saves drivers from having to drive around the mountain or detour out of the park. It also has brake-worthy points of interest, such as Clingmans Dome Road, which leads to an observation tower at the park’s highest point, and Newfound Gap, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the park in September 1940.

Cascade Loop, Washington

Where: Most people start and end near Mukilteo

How far: 440 miles

What: The Cascade Loop is the papa bear byway to three baby bear byways: the Stevens Pass Greenway, the Whidbey Scenic Isle Way and the North Cascades Scenic Byway. The latter road swings through the North Cascades National Park, a free park. (The Great Smokies is also gratis.) Hiking trails and overlooks can double — or even triple — the travel time along the 28-mile section.

Zion Scenic Byway, Utah

Where: La Verkin to the east entrance of Zion National Park

How far: 54 miles

What: Route 9 becomes Zion-Mount Carmel Highway inside the park. Drivers must pay the $35 entrance fee to motor down the 26-mile stretch that passes by hoodoos, slot canyons and ombre-colored mesas. The Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel is just over a mile long and about two standard cars wide. Larger vehicles require park service assistance, a $15 service that will turn the two-laner into a one-way street.

Other options: Trail of the Ancients Scenic Byway, New Mexico

Native American heritage and multiculturalism enthusiasts

Scenic Highway of Legends, Colorado

Where: Trinidad to Walsenburg

How far: 82 miles

What: The “legends” refer to several groups — Native Americans, Spanish conquistadors, gold miners, Wild West A-listers like Wyatt Earp — who left a physical, cultural or spiritual mark on the land. The route encompasses the Spanish Peaks, a sacred spot for many tribes, including the Comanche and Ute, who believed that summer thunderstorms were a magic act performed by rain gods living in the summit.

Hocking Hills Scenic Byway, Ohio

Where: Rockbridge to Ash Cave in Hocking Hills State Park

How far: 26.4 miles

What: The byway links several Native American sites in the park, including a mound built by the Hopewell, hominy holes used as ovens, and Ash Cave, which had been filled with campfire residue containing Native American artifacts and animal bones. In the 18th century, the Wyandot, Delaware and Shawnee passed through the area and called the river “Hockhocking,” which inspired the park’s name.

St. John Valley Cultural/Fish River National Scenic Byway, Maine

Where: Dickey to Hamlin/Portage to Fort Kent

How far: 92 miles and 37 miles, respectively

What: The St. John Valley byway’s alternate name is Parcours Culturel de la Vallee, a nod to its Acadian roots: The French descendants moved there after the British booted them from eastern Canada. The Fish River byway, which travels north to the New Brunswick border, also has a strong Acadian flavor. Fort Kent, for instance, is home to Bouchard Family Farm, which makes French Acadian buckwheat pancake mix, the key ingredient for ployes.

Please Note Potential travelers should take local and national public health directives regarding the pandemic into consideration before planning any trips. Travel health notice information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's interactive map showing travel recommendations by destination and the CDC's travel health notice webpage.