And this fall, the Citizen Hotel is slated to open with 10 guest rooms in the 1913 building that once housed the now-defunct Tucson Citizen newspaper. Family-owned Sand-Reckoner Vineyards will blend and bottle its wines in the hotel’s 5,000-square-foot cellar, which is lined by volcanic stone quarried just beyond the city limits. Hotel guests are invited to complimentary wine tastings; anyone can stop by for a glass in the lobby bar.