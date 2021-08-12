There are a few good reasons you should seek out smaller, quirkier museums on your next visit to the Big Apple: a more intimate experience, often with docents leading formal and informal tours, and the chance to see parts of the city to which you normally wouldn’t venture. And a bonus: You just might gain a new appreciation for a very specific museum subject, whether that is the arcane history of the city, the roots of hip-hop or how George Washington liked to party.
City Reliquary
An old light from the Statue of Liberty’s torch; a chunk of stone that fell off the Flatiron Building; a turnstile from Ebbets Field, erstwhile home of the Brooklyn Dodgers. These are just a few of the artifacts that make up the permanent collection of City Reliquary, a Williamsburg, Brooklyn, repository crammed with the meaningful minutiae of New York history. “We preserve objects that people didn’t want but tell a different story about the culture and history of this city,” said docent Jacob Ford. Started in 2002 in the front window of founder Dave Herman’s ground-floor apartment around the corner, City Reliquary is now housed in a former bodega space with a verdant back garden.
Fraunces Tavern Museum
On Dec. 4, 1783, nine days after British soldiers evacuated New York City for good, General George Washington bid farewell to his troops during a feast in the second-floor Long Room at Fraunces Tavern in Lower Manhattan. The room where Washington ate, drank and celebrated is preserved in this museum, which sits above the still-operating tavern. Opened in 1762, Fraunces is the oldest tavern in the city — but not the oldest continuously open tavern. (That designation belongs to McSorley’s Ale House in the East Village.)
The museum leads guests through the history of the watering hole, which has seen its fair share of momentous affairs, including the plotting of the New York Tea Party in 1774 and a meeting between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr a week before their famous 1804 duel. Exhibitions focus on the period when America was transitioning from a colony to an autonomous nation, with rooms dedicated to Washington as well as George Clinton, the first American-born governor of New York. If all that history has built up a thirst, you only need to walk down to the ground-floor bar to party like it’s 1799.
Mmuseumm
Is there an unwritten rule that a museum has to be housed in a grand neoclassical building or a structure designed by a famous architect? If so, don’t tell that to Alex Kalman and the filmmaking brothers Josh and BennySafdie, who saw an elevator shaft in an alley on the border between Chinatown and Tribeca in 2012 and thought: That space is perfect for a museum. Or in this case, a Mmuseumm, a little exhibition space with an extra-long name.
It’s easy to at first dismiss this 36-square-foot room as a joke or some kind of publicity stunt. But the remnants on display in the diminutive elevator shaft are political, often profound and sometimes disturbing. They call it Object Journalism — objects that tell a story and how those artifacts intersect in people’s lives. Items include things that were found on people of color when they were shot and killed by the police, Islamic State currency, receipts from death row prisoners’ last meals, and personal possessions found in the Sonoran Desert after mass migrations, among others.
Morbid Anatomy Library
An offspring of the now-defunct Morbid Anatomy Museum, this 1,000-square-foot cabinet of curiosities is slated to open in a new, permanent location on Sept. 18. It houses hundreds of, well, morbid artifacts and books, such as antiquated medical equipment, taxidermy, funereal ephemera and skeletons. You need not have a fascination with morbid and the macabre to enjoy this space, but it might help you to better appreciate, say, the taxidermied two-headed duckling, various rubber human body parts once used for medical instruction, or the wall of books on everything from the philosophy of death to ancient funeral rites. The museum’s new facility is located in Industry City, a complex of erstwhile waterfront warehouses in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, that now house galleries, boutiques, restaurants, bars and, shortly, one museum of morbid mementos.
Rubin Museum of Art
What started as a private collection of Himalayan art by Shelley and Donald Rubin in the mid-1970s has become a dynamic showcase for art from Asia and the Indian subcontinent, particularly that of Tibet. Each floor reveals Buddha and Bodhisattva statues from centuries past, and useful placards explaining Buddhist concepts and historical context make the Rubin an entertaining and educational spot to spend a couple of hours. Plan your visit for Friday evening, when admission is free and the museum stays open until 10 p.m. The Rubin also organizes meditation sessions with such luminaries such as Sharon Salzberg and Kate Johnson, among others; at the moment, the sessions are online only, but in-person events will return at some point.
Universal Hip Hop Museum
There are many reasons to visit the Bronx, including Yankee Stadium, the New York Botanical Garden and Arthur Avenue, a far better “Little Italy” than the one in Manhattan. Another reason? This museum dedicated to the history of hip-hop. Set in a temporary home in the South Bronx, the Universal Hip Hop Museum will make you want to wave your hands in the air (and yes, you’ll also want to wave them like you just don’t care). It features a rotating array of curios from the genre’s history, including audio samples, videos of early rap luminaries such as Grandmaster Flash, and fliers promoting DJ and MC sessions in the Bronx from the late ’70s and early ’80s, before hip-hop became a global phenomenon. Until the state-of-the-art building is erected across the street in 2024, the museum is telling its story in installments, currently displaying posters, videos and other remnants from 1980 to 1985. Starting in January 2022, the exhibit will shift to the years 1986 to 1990.
Farley is a writer based in New York City. His website is tripout.online. Find him on Instagram at @davidfarley7.
Please Note
Potential travelers should take local and national public health directives regarding the pandemic into consideration before planning any trips. Travel health notice information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's interactive map showing travel recommendations by destination and the CDC's travel health notice webpage.
If you go
What to do
City Reliquary
370 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn
718-782-4842
This Williamsburg, Brooklyn, space is a depository for obscure relics that reflect the history of New York City. Open Saturday and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. General admission $7; students, educators, seniors $5; children 12 and under free.
Fraunces Tavern Museum
54 Pearl St.
212-425-1778
This second-floor museum’s focus is on the history and objects of a 250-year-old tavern with the still-functioning bar on the ground floor. Open Wednesday to Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Adults $7; seniors, students and children 6 to 17 $4; military and children under 5 free.
Mmuseumm
4 Cortlandt Alley
888-763-8839
An elevator-shaft-cum-museum in a Chinatown alleyway that exhibits thought-provoking objects in a diminutive space. Open Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission $10 for private viewing for up to five people.
Morbid Anatomy Library
220 36th St., Brooklyn
Skulls, taxidermy, holy curios and books about death supply the “morbid” in this small museum’s name. Opening Sept. 18. Open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission.
Rubin Museum of Art
150 West 17th St.
212-620-5000
This Chelsea museum zeros in on Himalayan art, particularly that of Buddhist cultures of centuries past. Open Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adults $19; seniors, students and visitors with disabilities $14; children 12 and under free.
Universal Hip Hop Museum
610 Exterior St., Bronx
347-454-2793
Located in the birthplace of rap and hip-hop, this museum dedicated to the genre features a rotating array of curios tracing its history. Open Friday and Saturday noon to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. General admission $10.
