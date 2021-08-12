There are many reasons to visit the Bronx, including Yankee Stadium, the New York Botanical Garden and Arthur Avenue, a far better “Little Italy” than the one in Manhattan. Another reason? This museum dedicated to the history of hip-hop. Set in a temporary home in the South Bronx, the Universal Hip Hop Museum will make you want to wave your hands in the air (and yes, you’ll also want to wave them like you just don’t care). It features a rotating array of curios from the genre’s history, including audio samples, videos of early rap luminaries such as Grandmaster Flash, and fliers promoting DJ and MC sessions in the Bronx from the late ’70s and early ’80s, before hip-hop became a global phenomenon. Until the state-of-the-art building is erected across the street in 2024, the museum is telling its story in installments, currently displaying posters, videos and other remnants from 1980 to 1985. Starting in January 2022, the exhibit will shift to the years 1986 to 1990.