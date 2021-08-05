Eventually we hit Buffalo Eddy, a site some 20 miles upriver. On both sides of the river are petroglyphs that are at least 7,000 years old, depicting mostly hunting scenes. Over to the left about 10 feet above the water is “Grandmother’s Rock,” where one prays for guidance about compatibility with a potential spouse. “I did this in 2015,” Morfin says, after her longtime friend Carlos Diaz proposed. He had waited for her while she was incarcerated for drug dealing. After she went back to college and finished a marketing degree, they married and had a daughter.