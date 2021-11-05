On the corner of Yarmouth and West Bute streets is one of the few wooden houses in the district, the circa-1880 Perry House, built in the Second Empire style, which was popular in the mid-19th century. The blue clapboards with white trim stand in contrast to the brick houses around it. A massive mansard roof with dormers, tall windows and paired doors at the above-grade entrance all indicate Second Empire. “I could stare at this house all day,” Rutledge said.