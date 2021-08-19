“It’s heaven on earth,” said Doreen Black as she sat on a bench near the Ferris wheel. She lives near Charlotte and has been coming to Carolina Beach for 46 years. “This is a major part of my life. I’m here with my grandchildren now, and I’ll keep the tradition with them.” The beach and boardwalk are Carolina Beach’s main attractions. But just west of the town is Carolina Beach State Park, a low-lying area bordering the Cape Fear River that’s home to hiking trails, campsites and highly sought-after cabins. The park is one of the only places in the United States to see the Venus’ flytrap in its native habitat, and I once caught a glimpse of alligators near the marina.