Our next stop awaited about 45 miles west via Interstate 40 in bucolic Montreat, near Black Mountain. Here, the “Return of The Prodigal” radiates over the altar of the Chapel of the Prodigal, a mountain-Gothic building at Montreat College. It’s a lively scene, with the father and wayward son embracing as the older brother stews, the mother looks on and a village woman dances beneath a portico. Even a dog takes part in the action, seemingly anxious or perhaps confused.