In 2000, Rankin took her son to the Kentucky State Fair, where she met a long-necked, docile creature. “I looked into the eye of this alpaca,” she said. “I fell in love.” She moved to the mountains the next year, and she started raising her own. After a devastating attack on the herd, “people started hearing the story in town about the lady up on the hill that had the mountain lion attack on the alpacas,” she said. “People would just drive up.”