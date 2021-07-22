Having spent the pandemic hiking almost every weekend, my D.C.-based family of three is already used to long hours in the car getting to outdoor destinations. So, when my Indiana-based in-laws, Diana and Allan, suggested meeting up over July Fourth weekend to hike at an Ohio park I’d never heard of, the roughly seven-hour trip didn’t seem so daunting. In fact, for highway driving, it was beautiful — the first time I’d driven straight across the lush state of West Virginia. My husband, Everett and I left on a Friday morning, and by 6 p.m., we were relaxing with my in-laws at our secluded log cabin outside the park, equipped with a hot tub, pool table and fire pit — not to mention loads of free entertainment for Everett in the form of catching (and releasing) fireflies.