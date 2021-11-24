Plucky Napa pinned its place on the global wine map by beating French wines in blind tastings at the 1976 Judgment of Paris. To say this was unexpected is an understatement, and it proved to be a turning point in California’s wine industry. The number of wineries in the Napa Valley increased from a few dozen in the 1970s to approximately 475 today — good news not just for the wine industry but also for the state’s tourism industry. Napa became a major attraction, creating a market that supports some of the country’s poshest restaurants and hotels — the French Laundry and Auberge du Soleil to name two — and, in turn, crowds, particularly evident in late summer and fall. There are still workarounds: You can avoid weekends or head for wineries off the jampacked main road. Or you could go north of the border instead.