Later, I would learn that alcohol is prohibited in the refuge, but I didn’t know it then, I swear, so I grabbed two lukewarm Shiners from my watery cooler and staked my claim on the rocks, using my phone to light the way. A chorus of frogs croaked from the cattails below. Crickets. Cicadas. The occasional slap of a jumping fish. The middle of the lake reflected the last sliver of twilight as I lowered my head onto the granite and let the breeze wash over me. And as I lay there in a half-drunken reverie, awestruck by this oasis on the plains, I wondered how many people had experienced a moment like this — head on the heartbeat of the world — and concluded it wasn’t enough.