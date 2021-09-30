“He was not a person who went to the beach, or walking up and down [the village],” she said over the phone, after I had returned to Paris. “He was a very hard-working artist, getting up always at the same time very early, and spending most of his day in his studio until 8 or something like that. So the days, independently from us, were always the same. Because he was hard-working and very disciplined, extremely disciplined.”