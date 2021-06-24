Afterward we drove an hour to the Springhill Suites by Marriott in Pinehurst, our home for the first three nights. (We started our Pinehurst package on day four, and stayed at condos near the resort, which offers five different lodging options.) The first official day of our trip had us playing the sister courses Pine Needles and Mid Pines, both designed by Ross in the 1920s and both in Golf Digest’s list of top 25 courses in North Carolina. We quickly got a sense for what we were in for the rest of the week — challenging and very fast greens, plenty of sandy waste areas, longleaf pines framing most holes and a feeling of being transported back to an earlier, simpler time. From hitting balls on the Pine Needles’ pristine driving range at 7 a.m. to finishing our 36th hole of the day on the 18th at Mid Pines with the beautiful backdrop of the century old, Georgian-style Inn at Mid Pines, it was a great way to begin.