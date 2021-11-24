Eleanor’s imprint can also be found at the Royal Abbey of Fontevraud. About 50 miles north of Poitiers in Saumur, the abbey was established in 1101 as one of the era’s largest monastic communities, overseen by a string of impressive abbesses who were connected to the Plantagenets. For Eleanor, Fontevraud became a place of rejuvenating calm in a life marked by drama and adventure. (Just one example of such turmoil: When Eleanor incited her sons to revolt against their father in 1173, Henry II ordered her imprisoned. She fled in men’s clothes but was captured with her band of Poitevin knights, held at the Chinon fortress, then locked away in England until Henry’s death in 1189.) It was here at Fontevraud where Eleanor was buried along with Henry II and Richard the Lionheart, and where their gisants, or recumbent funerary statues, though disturbed during the French Revolution, are now given pride of place.