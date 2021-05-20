The bottom line, security experts say, is that unless you’re staying in a big hotel, it’s smart to bring along a portable door lock just in case — even if you don’t end up using it. And regardless of your accommodation, packing a lock is a good idea for any international travel. “You’re usually going to be far less familiar with the type of area, and you’re not going to know if you picked a safe part of town or not,” Edwards says. Plus, it may be more difficult to find and purchase a lock once you arrive at your destination.