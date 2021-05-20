These devices are marketed to people who want extra security but don’t have control over what kind of locking mechanism is used on a door: apartment renters, dorm dwellers and travelers. Before you purchase one, experts say, you should consider why you want it and what kind will meet your needs.
Reasons to purchase
“There’s a lot of psychology and emotion involved in feeling safe,” says Rebecca Edwards, a security expert with SafeWise, which analyzes national crime and safety trends and reviews related products. The pandemic has made us more proactive about protecting ourselves in general, she says: “We’re already thinking about taking more control over the environment and the threat that it presents to us.”
And if you’ve had a specific experience “that makes you feel worried, or afraid, or more vulnerable, having the extra thing sometimes just helps you relax and get some sleep, Edwards says. People who have experienced a crime or know someone who has “are astronomically more likely to employ extra security measures.”
Where you stay matters, too. In a large hotel, you probably don’t need a portable door lock because the rooms probably have deadbolts on the inside, says Leyla Giray Alyanak, a journalist and avid explorer who lives in rural eastern France and created a website, Women on the Road, to share tips and resources with other solo female travelers.
Over the years, Alyanak has visited 96 countries and stayed in all types of accommodations, including luxury hotels, secluded Airbnbs and a guesthouse in Tanzania where, due to high rates of neighborhood theft, the owner locked the doors at night and went to sleep with the master key. So far, Alyanak has not used a portable door lock in a major hotel, and she hasn’t experienced a problem.
But hotels are falling out of favor with some travelers because of coronavirus concerns. Even if you’re fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends vacation rentals as a “safer” option than hotels because they pose a lower risk of coming into contact with people outside your household. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky is expecting a surge in summer 2021 bookings.
While Airbnbs, Vrbos and other private rental units can feel safer from an infection standpoint, they carry other security risks. These units don’t always have the heavy-duty deadbolts that are standard at most hotels. Also, Airbnbs often employ smart locks linked to a specific code, and you can’t be sure the owner has updated the code between guests, says Derek Kiser, a Houston construction professional who has worked with doors, locks and associated hardware for more than a decade. Kiser established a website called Door Security Group to help consumers understand home security products.
Even if a room has secondary locking mechanisms — such as security chains or swinging latches attached to the door and frame — Kiser cautions against relying on them. Because these pieces are held in place only by screws, they’re easy to dislodge with some force if a door is cracked open. And if you’re renting a single room in a house where other guests are coming and going, “you’re definitely going to want more security,” says Kiser.
Although hostels, bed-and-
breakfasts, Vrbos and Airbnbs present a higher break-in risk than a large hotel — where in addition to deadbolts, the building might have cameras and other security measures to deter criminals — the chance of an incident is small, Edwards says. The bigger risk is that someone can access your room when you’re not there and steal your valuables. This, too, is relatively rare, but “that kind of crime is far more common than someone coming in to attack you,” Edwards says.
The bottom line, security experts say, is that unless you’re staying in a big hotel, it’s smart to bring along a portable door lock just in case — even if you don’t end up using it. And regardless of your accommodation, packing a lock is a good idea for any international travel. “You’re usually going to be far less familiar with the type of area, and you’re not going to know if you picked a safe part of town or not,” Edwards says. Plus, it may be more difficult to find and purchase a lock once you arrive at your destination.
What to look for
Though portable door lock options are numerous, it’s important to focus on ease of use — both for installation and removal in case of an emergency. Alyanak advises travelers to keep it simple. One low-tech strategy that has worked for her: bringing a plastic doorstop to wedge underneath the door when she turns in for the evening. “They’re light; they don’t weigh anything. You can stick it in a shoe,” she says.
Whatever product you choose, it’s best if it comes in one piece, Kiser says. On his website, he reviews 10 portable door locks. If you’re traveling by plane, he recommends checking that your lock is TSA-compliant and won’t be confiscated if you pack it in carry-on luggage. For instance, door security bars such as the Buddybar Door Jammer are extremely effective against both forcible and unforced entry but probably aren’t allowed in carry-on bags, Kiser says.
A popular option is the Addalock, which is small and, at $17.95, fairly inexpensive. The device recently gained a lot of attention on TikTok as more people worked from home and wanted additional security, inspiring videos such as this one. The Addalock has a steel piece that’s inserted into the door strike, then locked into place with a handle. It takes less than a minute to install, and like a doorstop, it’s easy to uninstall under emergency conditions. Another option is the DoorJammer portable door brace, which is priced at $29.99 and fits underneath the door. It’s extremely secure, Kiser says, though potentially trickier to remove in a hurry.
Some products not only make it more difficult for someone to enter your room from outside but also feature alarms to further discourage intruders. Sabre’s $13.99 Door Stop Alarm emits a 120-decibel noise if it senses pressure from a door opening inward.
One caveat: All of the above options are designed for inward-swinging doors. Securing doors that open toward the outside, such as those in motel rooms, is more challenging. Fortunately, you don’t always need a physical barrier to keep out unwanted visitors. Criminals prefer not to draw attention to themselves, so devices that simply sound alarms if a door is jiggled can be effective deterrents.
These motion-sensor alarms are suitable for both inward- and outward-swinging doors. Because they hang on a knob or handle without restricting door movement, you don’t need to worry about uninstalling them during an emergency. One example is the Sabre Door Handle Alarm, which costs about $10.
Alyanak decided to use a motion sensor alarm in her room after a fellow guest’s shoes were stolen at the backpackers’ hostel where she was staying in South Africa. These devices produce a piercing sound loud enough to wake you, your neighbors and the front desk, too. That’s usually enough to scare off a wrongdoer, says Alyanak, because “the last thing they want is a hotel manager to come by.”
Whatever kind of lock you choose may be less important than simply having one. Packing a portable door lock or alarm can help you feel more prepared and comfortable heading into that long-awaited vacation. “The biggest thing that security measures and locks and extra things do for us is make us feel safe, so that we can let our guard down and relax,” says Edwards. Even if the lock remains tucked away in your suitcase for the entire trip, you’ll feel better knowing it’s there if you need it.
Rich is a writer based in Wisconsin. Her website is lovehopeandcoffee.com. Find her on Twitter (@GinaRichWriter) and Instagram (@lovehopeandcoffee).
Please Note
Potential travelers should take local and national public health directives regarding the pandemic into consideration before planning any trips. Travel health notice information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's interactive map showing travel recommendations by destination and the CDC's travel health notice webpage.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted travel domestically and around the world. You will find the latest developments on The Post’s live blog at www.washingtonpost.com/coronavirus