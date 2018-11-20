This is the only time of the year when you have to ask yourself such pressing questions as: Can I pack the cranberry sauce and gravy in my carry-on bag? If you answer incorrectly (no, you cannot), you might end up eating your holiday meal in the doghouse.

One of the busiest travel periods is upon us, and this year is going to be nutty. AAA is forecasting a nearly 5 percent rise — or 2.5 million — in the number of travelers venturing at least 50 miles from home. The last time this many Americans piled into cars, boats, trains and planes was in 2005, the birth year of YouTube (which, as we all know, has since become a horror show of bad travel behaviors). To put the 54.3 million people in perspective, imagine if all Italy, minus the Romans, set out to dine on spaghetti alla carbonara with their extended families.

According to AAA, 48.5 million travelers will drive, followed by 4.27 million air passengers. The remainder will glide to the table in varying levels of style: bus, train or cruise ship. For most cities, Tuesday will be the most congested outbound day. Washingtonians on the road from 5 to 7 p.m. might need to stream calming ocean sounds, or Enya. The organization anticipates more than double the delay times on the Capital Beltway. For flights, the volume levels will shift from heavy (Tuesday and Wednesday) to light (Thursday). After a short lull, traffic will soar again on Sunday. For the Washington-area airports, the Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 40,000 passengers each day at Reagan National and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall airports and 32,000 at Washington Dulles. Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokeswoman, said Sunday could break into the agency’s elite club of top 10 busiest days.

Passengers traveling by plane should arrive at the airport at least two hours in advance for domestic flights and three hours for international passage. Farbstein said the most common question the agency has been fielding involves food. Evidently, Americans care more about their creamed corn getting on the plane than themselves. Broadly speaking, solid foods like pies, turkey and stuffing can fly in the cabin; jiggly and liquidly foods like maple syrup, eggnog and aspic must go in checked baggage. Same goes for booze, even if you consider Jägermeister your emotional support animal. And remember, the same rules apply on the return flight. Just because you survived Uncle Phil’s prying questions does not mean that you can now travel with your comfort mashed potatoes.

If your food item falls into the amphibious group of edibles (part land, part water), check its status by downloading the MyTSA app or use the oracle, “What can I bring?” on TSA’s website. Agents are also on standby on Twitter and Facebook Messenger from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

If you prefer your Vitamix to your sister-in-law’s, deal with the chunks and leave it behind: The blade is not permitted through security. Also, skip the gift wrapping for the car ride to your hostess’s house. And when going through security, don’t forgot to empty your pockets of spare change. No will believe that you are were just trying to play “Jingle Bells” with your orchestra of nickels and dimes.

