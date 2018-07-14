This month, Southwest passengers can indulge in peanuts and Shark Week. However, come Aug. 1, the carrier will stop serving peanuts. The sharks will keep flying until Aug. 31. (Stephen M. Keller)

On Southwest, you no longer can fly for peanuts. But you can for pretzels. On Aug. 1, the low-cost carrier will cut the popular snack food from all flights, in deference to its passengers with peanut allergies.

“Peanuts forever will be part of Southwest’s history and DNA,” the carrier said in a statement. “However, to ensure the best onboard experience for everyone, especially for customers with peanut-related allergies, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue serving peanuts on all flights.”

[New study ranks healthy airline food options. (Hint: Bring your own.)]

The airline has served peanuts since the 1970s and dispersed more than 106 million bags last year.

Pretzels will take over the job once held by nuts. On longer flights, the airline will offer a rotating menu of small bites, including BelVita biscuits in cranberry orange and coconut flavors, Wheat Thins veggie chips, cinnamon Nabisco plane cookies and Fritos corn chips, which are gluten-free. Passengers can still carry their own stash of peanuts.

“Southwest cannot prevent other customers from bringing peanuts or products containing peanuts onboard our flights,” Southwest said.

Travelers allergic to nuts should inform the airline in advance, so they can pre-board the plane and wipe down the seats and tray tables before take off.

While peanut fans will have to find their protein fix elsewhere, shark aficionados only have to look out the window. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, the carrier has released its Shark Week Fleet into the other big blue. Five Boeing 737 aircraft received a new paint job featuring different shark species. The great white, tiger, hammerhead, mako and bull sharks will fly through the air through Aug. 31.

