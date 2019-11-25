This Tuesday April 4, 2019 photo shows a part of the collection at Dresden’s Green Vault in Dresden. Authorities in Germany say thieves have carried out a brazen heist at Dresden’s Green Vault, one of the world’s oldest museum containing priceless treasures from around the world. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) (Associated Press)By Associated Press November 25, 2019 at 5:26 AM ESTBERLIN — Authorities in Germany say thieves have carried out a heist at Dresden’s Green Vault, one of the world’s oldest museum containing priceless treasures and jewels.German media reported Monday that the damage could run into the high hundreds of millions of dollars.Dresden police said investigators were at the scene. They planned to provide further information over the course of the day.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy