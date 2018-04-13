For many budget travel shoppers, Priceline’s Name Your Own Price tool held the same promise — and heartbreak — as gambling. Choosing the right number for a rental car triggered an adrenaline rush equal to watching the roulette wheel land on your bet. Of course, learning that no company accepted your bid hurt. Adding to the insult: Having to incrementally increase the price for, say, a Ford Focus.

But now the thrill is gone: The travel booking site has eliminated the feature for rental cars after 20 years of service. The tool can now commiserate with Name Your Own Price flights, which the company jettisoned in September 2016.

As a replacement, Priceline is touting its Express Deals. Whereas NYOP kept you in the dark about the rental company until after you committed, travelers will know a few details about their purchase in advance, such as price, car type and a list of possible rental car brands. The company said the savings are comparable — up to 40 percent off. For example, a two-day midsize rental in San Francisco costs $72 a day from Budget, as booked through Priceline, and $35 if don’t mind a little mystery.

Priceline is still operating Name Your Own Price for hotels. If you are feeling nostalgic, you can always lowball a number, press “Buy My Hotel Now” and wait for the surge of emotion.

