From Jerusalem; to Cape Town, South Africa; to Palma de Mallorca, Spain, the performers I encountered most often were the Beatles and Beach Boys, although oldies stations generally trend toward the 1980s and ’90s. (Berlin’s uber-specialized 80s80s service has channels devoted to multiple genres from that decade, as well as three that play nothing but Prince, David Bowie or Michael Jackson, respectively.) Once, while swooping from continent to continent, I chanced upon Diana Ross’s “Upside Down” twice in under 10 minutes. And I heard John Lennon’s “Imagine” on a Basque-

language station that, presumably, would rather dump its equipment into the Bay of Biscay than air a word of Spanish or French.