And, most important, read — don’t skim — your rental contract and insurance policy. If you don’t read the contract, you could inadvertently violate its terms and incur penalties. Similarly, if you don’t read your policy, you could discover too late that you don’t have the coverage you need. Sherry Sutton, vice president of marketing at Travel Insured International, has reviewed many of these insurance policies and says renters may find the coverage lacking.