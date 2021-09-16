Let’s face it: A vehicle is more likely to sustain damage if you’re driving it in an unfamiliar country. Like our family, the Browns did not escape unscathed: Curving roads with high curbs in Switzerland scratched the car’s rims. “When we turned the car in, we showed them the damage, but they also blamed us for damage on the other side,” Brown said. Although those scratches weren’t their doing, the rental company wanted $3,000. Luckily, she had taken a video of the car with her cellphone before leaving the lot and her credit card company, American Express, was willing to do battle. The fees were dropped altogether.