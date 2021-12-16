Fortunately, we would pass the Marathon Supercharger again en route to our lodgings at the Pelican Key Largo Waterfront Cottages. Not stopping would be as foolish as blowing by a free taco stand when you know you’ll be craving a late-night snack. We parked beside a Tesla that two friends from Philadelphia had rented through Turo. One woman was sitting on the curb, chatting on her cellphone; the other was trying to understand why the car would not charge beyond 80 percent. While we helped her, she told us that she was the mom of twins and didn’t have time to sit around and wait for her car to charge, even on vacation. In a traditional vehicle, she said, she could have made the two round trips from their hotel to Key West without stopping. I didn’t think reminding her about “Caraoke” would improve her mood, so I simply cheered when her car’s charge reached 100 percent.