That’s how Nassief — himself waiting on an airlift rescue after being injured when a landslide destroyed his home — learned that half of the waterfront Fort Young property had been blown away. As he recovered in an Antigua hospital, he heard from someone who had seen Secret Bay from a boat — all the roads were cut off — that it had been wiped out. Still, those losses seemed minor in the face of the devastation across the island. In the weeks and months after the storm, Nassief recalls, “when you greeted a person on the street and asked how they were doing, the answer was always, ‘We have life.’ ”