A 10-block drive brings us to the Roanoke Boutique Hotel, a late-1800s Italianate house that Diane Hailey bought for $19,000 in 2016 and restored into a bright, inviting B&B, with a high-ceilinged kitchen, interior exposed brick, polished wood floors and a bank of bay windows facing the street. Hailey, a tall and lean 50 years old with a no-nonsense demeanor, is yet one more embodiment of modern-day Roanoke — an enterprising DIYer with a strong affection for the outdoors. In her spare time, she volunteers to maintain a six-mile stretch of the nearby Appalachian Trail, one of only a few female sawyers on the AT. “If you’ve never hiked with a 20-pound chain saw, I’m here to tell you it isn’t easy,” she says. Hailey also leads willing guests on eight-mile sunrise hikes to McAfee’s Knob — reputedly the most photographed spot on the entire 2,184-mile trail — and asks if we want a 4:30 a.m. wake-up call to join her.