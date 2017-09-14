Our readers share tales of their ramblings around the world.

Who: Margaret Huddy (the author) and her husband, Norman Huddy, of Frederick, Md.; Kathleen, John, Will and David Sperduto, all of Middletown, N.J.; Bernadette, Charles, Maddy, Peter, Matthew and Lara Geis, all of Boston; John Huddy and Tracy Black of Purcellville, Va.; and Terry Huddy and Mark Bell of Melbourne.

Where, when, why: We spent one week in Ireland in August. Margaret, the only pure Irish person in the family, had previously visited cousins who are living on the farm in County Kerry where their mutual great-great-grandmothers were born. She wanted to introduce her family to them and Norman wanted to try to find some link to his great-grandfather, who emigrated from County Mayo in 1870. With the help of a great travel agent, they hired a bus and a driver for the week.

Following some thick fog, the author got a clear view of the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland’s County Clare. (Margaret Huddy)

The group landed in Dublin (where the bus picked us up) and drove us to Kinsale, where a newly found cousin joined us for dinner. He brought with him photographs of Margaret’s great-grandmother and other members of her family. We explored Cobh, from which most of the emigrants of our family departed, and then drove along the wild West Coast of Ireland with a stop in Killarney. We stretched our legs in the city’s national park then headed to meet more cousins in Moyvane. From there, we went to Doolin, where we heard traditional Irish music and hiked along the Cliffs of Moher before spending the night in Galway. Finally, we ended our journey in the village of Cong, where we discovered one remaining Huddy family member. After a night in Dromoland Castle, we were deposited at Shannon airport and returned home.

Highlights and high points: The Cliffs of Moher and the unexpected brilliant sunshine were spectacular.

Cultural connection or disconnect: All 16 of us diligently searched the ancient cemetery in Cong looking for the name Huddy. There were very few Huddys in Ireland: They had come over from England with King William to fight in the Battle of the Boyne and were left behind.

Finally we gave up and split up to shop, have coffee and hike. Margaret went into a pub and asked if anyone knew of any Huddy family and, lo and behold, they did. They gave us the phone number of Patrick Huddy, a nearby farmer. That night, our last in Ireland, we called him up. He was excited and wanted to meet us, but we had a 5:30 a.m. departure. Fortunately our daughter, Terry, and her husband, Mark, were able to take him to lunch. Patrick was sure that we are related, as there were only three Huddy families in County Mayo. We were truly amazed to find him.

Biggest laugh or cry: Grandma Margaret went to the ladies’ room, which was between two pubs, turned the wrong direction and wound up on the wrong street. When she retraced her steps and finally found her way back to the group, all of whom had begun to worry about her, we quipped, “We need a new app for our smartphones: Find My Grandma.”

How unexpected: Each time 16 Americans descended on a crowded pub to listen to local Irish music, everyone would squeeze and make as much room as they possibly could for us out-of-towners and introduce themselves. By the end of the night, we had traded life stories and made friends for life. Their kindness and generosity was overwhelming.

Favorite memento or memory: Our greatest gift was having our whole family together for an entire week — with no one having to cook or clean house (except our poor Irish cousins). Also, the fact that we are still getting along after seven days of traveling together on a bus.

