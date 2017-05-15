This story will be updated.

Air

Delta has a sale on flights to Europe in its premium Delta One class. Round-trip airfare from New York’s JFK to Stockholm starts at $1,998 and at $2,198 to Copenhagen, including taxes. Flights from Philadelphia to Paris start at $2,498. Depart June 29-Oct. 27, and complete travel within three months of departure. Blackout dates apply. Book by Wednesday at delta.com. Delta One service includes free access to the Delta Sky Club, flat-bed seats with direct-aisle access and high-end amenities. Fares typically cost twice as much.

Aer Lingus has a sale fare of $577, round trip, from Washington Dulles to Dublin for travel Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. Blackout dates apply to departures Sept. 20-24, and returns Sept. 23-27 and Oct. 23-28; lowest fare is sold out on some dates. Saturday-night stay required. Book by May 24 at aerlingus.com.

Land

Book a vacation at one of four Four Seasons Tropical Resorts and receive a future stay for free. With the Book Once, Stay Twice deal, make a reservation at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, Four Seasons Resort Nevis or Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Mexico by June 30 and stay between Dec. 15 and Jan. 7. After completing your trip, you will receive three gratis nights at any of the above properties for travel between May 1 and Dec. 15, 2018. Rates, savings and restrictions vary. For example, a night at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita starts at $1,400, including taxes; seven-night minimum required. Info: www.fourseasons.com/campaigns/tropical-festive.

Sea

Royal Caribbean is offering a Maycation special, with savings of 30 percent on cruises booked by May 31. For example, the seven-night Western Caribbean cruise departing Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sept. 2 starts at $1,180 per person double, a savings of $898. Add $110 in taxes. Deal applies to all destinations except China. Depart on and after June 1. Info: 866-562-7625, royalcaribbean.com.

— Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at time of publishing, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.