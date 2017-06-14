Tousists in the Trocadero Plaza in front of the Eiffel Tower. (Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)

This post will be updated.

Air

In celebration of La Compagnie’s third anniversary, the all-business-class airline is discounting flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Paris’s Charles de Gaulle. With the Family Trip offer, adults pay $1,300 round trip and kids pay $1,000 — a savings of $500 and $800, respectively. Taxes included. In-flight amenities include Samsung Galaxy tablets, Caudalie cosmetic kits and La Carte dining service. Book and travel between July 10 and Aug. 27. Info: 800-218-8187, lacompagnie.com/en.

Norwegian Air Shuttle is offering nonstop air from Newark, to Barcelona from $374 round trip, including taxes. Travel October through March. Fare on other airlines starts at $566 for connecting flights. From the Washington region, fares typically start at about $950. Info: norwegian.com/us.

Carol Sottili, Andrea Sachs

Prices were verified at publish time, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.