Take, for example, a wall of nine televisions that came from the Encino home of “Dragnet” actor and creator Jack Webb. The sets, which now sit in the middle of the museum exactly as they did in the Webb house (wall and all), were installed in the actor’s home supposedly so he would be able to watch rival programs simultaneously. Webb, who was also a producer, set each television to a different station in a different time zone, a move, Gelinas notes, that put Webb ahead of his time. Following an estate sale (Webb sold the house before he died in 1982, but the sets stayed), Gelinas was contacted about removing the wall as is: “We not only removed the TV wall, but we completely rebuilt it with all the original parts in our museum and reassembled it perfectly.” The team also painstakingly removed an astoundingly detailed three-dimensional diorama of what appears to be the filming of the chariot race in the 1959 movie “Ben Hur.” The piece was also embedded into the wall in the Webb home, and it now sits on the other side of the television wall in the museum.