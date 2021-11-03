Changes in season brought new discoveries. A springtime visit to the park with my sister and her boyfriend took us to the Japanese Tea Garden, just off the Music Concourse and originally constructed as part of the 1894 World’s Fair to showcase the tranquility and precision of Japanese gardens. We wandered together over a high wooden bridge and past koi ponds into its serene woods. Changing course — and gears — we finished the day at the Bison Paddock, which was built in the 1890s and houses several female bison cared for by staff from the nearby San Francisco Zoo. The quiet agony of standing on our tiptoes to spot the bison in the tall grass beyond the fence was worth it when we caught a glimpse of one resting in the grass, almost asleep.