Land

The Perry Hotel Key West at Stock Island Marina, a new hotel on a private marina just over the bridge from downtown Key West, Fla., is offering 30 percent off rates plus an activities credit. The Experience the Perry deal starts at $450 for two nights, plus 13 percent tax, and includes a $100 excursion credit that can be used on such adventures as scuba diving, sailing and paddleboarding; a bottle of wine; and an in-room welcome amenity. Valid through Dec. 31. Starting rate for two nights is typically $642. Two-night minimum stay required. Info: 305-296-1717, perrykeywest.com.

The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio is offering 55-65 percent savings on regular high-season room rates for reservations booked July 18-29. Sale rates, excluding tax and resort fees, are $149 per night for resort rooms and $169 per night for resort rooms with a view; rates for stays of five nights or more are $119 per night. The deal applies to stays from Nov. 17-Jan. 4, 2019. Some blackout dates apply. Info: 210-276-2500. jwsanantonio.com .

Sea

With Lindblad Expeditions, earn a $500 air credit on the Exploring British Columbia and the San Juan Islands cruise in the Pacific Northwest. The eight-day journey aboard National Geographic-branded ships sails from Seattle to Vancouver (or reverse itinerary) and starts at $4,190 per person double. Price includes all meals and nonalcoholic drinks; sightseeing and entrance fees; and taxes and port fees. Deal applies to the Oct. 13 and 20 departures. Info: 800-397-3348, expeditions.com.

Hurtigruten is offering free round trip flights from New York, Los Angeles or Miami on select 2019 polar expedition packages booked now through July 31. The deal applies to six 2019 cruise itineraries with 11 departure dates, including Antarctica and Falklands: Southern Hemisphere Adventure (Oct. 26 departure); Chilean Fjords, Antarctica and Falklands: Great Explorers and Wildlife (Nov. 11, 27 and Dec. 26 departures); and Chilean Fjords and Antarctica: White Christmas Adventure Dec. 13 departure). The expeditions range from 13 to 18 days and start at $9,657 per person. Info: 888-537-0552. hurtigruten.com/free-flights-antarctica .

Air

Alaska Air has a sale on flights from San Francisco to Hono­lulu. Round-trip fare, with taxes, starts at $457; other airlines are matching. Book by July 16; travel Sept. 12-Nov. 14. For lowest fares, fly Monday through Thursday. You must make the reservation at least 21 days before the departure date. Info: 800-252-7522, alaskaair.com/content/deals/flights.

Jet Blue has a sale on nonstop flights from Reagan National Airport to Orlando. Round-trip fare starts at $117, with taxes; nonstop fare on other airlines starts at $244. Travel July 31-Oct. 31; no flights on Monday. Info: 800-538-2583, jetblue.com/deals.

Package

Pay in full at the time of booking and save $500 on 14 East Africa and southern Africa safaris with Alexander + Roberts. For example, the 12-day “Journey to South Africa + Victoria Falls” trip starts at $8,899 (was $9,399) and includes accommodations in five-star hotels and lodges; 28 meals; sightseeing and game-viewing, with all park fees; all transportation, including airport transfers and two internal flights; and taxes and fees. In addition, save up to $200 on additional travelers. For instance, save $100 more per person with four guests. Several departures July 2018 through November 2020. Info: 800-221-2216, alexanderroberts.com.

Andrea Sachs and Megan McDonough