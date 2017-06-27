This post will be updated.

Save 10 percent on Intrepid Travel’s Hola Cuba people-to-people tour. The nine-day trip starts at $3,069 per person double and includes guesthouse accommodations; 22 meals; private transport; activities, such as a waterfall walk in Trinidad and a visit to the Che Guevara Mausoleum and Museum in Santa Clara; and taxes. Book by July 31; travel Aug. 1-Dec. 31. Info: 800-970-7299, intrepidtravel.com/us.

Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, a Small Luxury Hotels of the World member on St. Bart’s in the Caribbean, is offering a free night on stays through Oct. 31. Reserve three nights from $2,960, including taxes, and receive the fourth night free — a savings of about $713. Book by Aug. 15. Info: 844-553-2278, lebarthelemyhotel.com/en.

International Expeditions is taking $1,000 off its Cuba Voyage cruises. The island voyage starts at $5,199 per person and includes six nights aboard the 46-person motor yacht; one night at the Miami Airport Marriott and one night at Melia Cohiba in Havana; most meals; and several land excursions, such as visits to four UNESCO World Heritage sites and a nature walk in Vinales Valley. Add $550 for round-trip air from Miami to Havana and the departure tax; $430 port tax; and $90 visa fee. Book by July 31 for select departures January through April 2018. Info: 800-234-9620, IEtravel.com.

