We were up early for our final and longest day. The forecast promised steady drizzle, and we reviewed our 15-mile route using the apps Strava and Komoot. Stephen floated about serving breakfast in his apron emblazoned with, “A balanced diet is a glass of wine in each hand,” and assured us that, after the initial climb, it would be easy going. He was right, but so was the forecast; it was the sloppiest day we experienced. Midday, we huddled hilariously against a mossy embankment for lunch. A hiker passing us pointed in the direction of Scotland’s highest peak, Ben Nevis, shrouded in clouds: “Is that who I think it is?” This time around, we hadn’t caught a glimpse of the great mountain, except for her base. Fields of rosebay willow herb, statuesque and hazy pink, put a pop of color into the otherwise gray day.