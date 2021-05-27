Among travelers themselves, Keyes and his business — which devotees refer to as SCF — have developed something of a cult following. “SCF has totally changed the way I decide when and where to travel,” says Victoria Kelly, 59, who lives in Charleston, S.C. Kelly first subscribed to Scott’s Cheap Flights about four years ago. Before that, she says, she would find an occasional cheap flight from Charleston, but it might have three stops. When she started getting emails from SCF, she realized that there were incredible deals out there, and she just needed to change her approach to be flexible with her timing, destination and departure city. She ticks off the places she has gone with pride: New York to Rome for $220 round trip; New York to Paris for $300 round trip; Charlotte to Madrid for $274 round trip; Orlando to Munich for $350 round trip; Charlotte to St. Thomas for $85 round trip. “Whenever I see something, even if it’s not a city I want to go into, it’s like, well how close is that to something? Where could we go from there? What do we want to do with that?” she says. “Some women get excited about the shoe sales. I get excited about the travel sales.”