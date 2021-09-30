Or maybe you enter through the main door of the store, designed by the same architect who built Marshall Field’s and Filene’s in Boston and Wanamaker’s in Philadelphia. The door is decorated with bronze sculptures and topped by the iconic bronze and blue enameled Queen of Time standing as if on the prow of a ship, supporting a huge round clock that still reigns over Oxford Street. Like those of most department stores today, the front door opens right onto the perfume counters. That was Harry’s idea, to offset the effect of the horses outside in the street.