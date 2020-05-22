Can I drive all of Skyline Drive?

The entire route from Front Royal (mile 0) to Waynesboro (mile 105) will be open starting 8 a.m. Saturday. The park will close at 10 p.m. and switch to a 5 a.m. opening time thereafter.

AD

Are the hiking trails open?

Day hikers are welcome to trek more than 480 trails accessible from trailheads along Skyline Drive. However, the popular Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon-Cedar Run Loop trails are not open, nor is access to the boundary trailheads.

AD

Are visitor centers, concessions, overnight accommodations or other amenities available?

All facilities are closed, including visitor centers, picnic areas, campgrounds, lodges, cabins, Massanutten Lodge and Rapidan Camp historic structures. Retail shops and vendors selling food and drinks will be initially closed but could open during Phase 1 if they meet certain criteria.

Are restrooms open?

Facilities are available at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6), Panorama (mile 31.5), Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51) and Beagle Gap Overlook (mile 99.5).

AD

Where can I park?

The National Park Service has designated parking at overlooks and trailheads along Skyline Drive. If the area is filled, continue onward until you find a less-packed lot.

Any special instructions or guidelines?

Pay the entrance fee with a contactless debit or credit card. With facilities closed, come well-stocked with water, snacks, hand sanitizer and a face mask. Park and hiking trail maps will not be available, so download maps in advance through the park’s website. Or add the park’s app to your phone. Stick to your hiking skill level to avoid injuring yourself and requiring assistance; first responders, park staff and the bordering communities need to focus on the pandemic, not a sprained ankle.

AD

AD

How can I social distance on the trails?

Look for less-trodden routes and overlooks, and space yourself out from other hikers. Along narrow sections, take turns passing each other. If you must step off the trail, be careful to not crush the vegetation. Don’t bunch up in groups of more than 10 people. Avoid congesting in areas with limited space, such as by waterfalls and at scenic points.

What is the entrance fee?