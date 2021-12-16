In summer 2017, I followed in Cleeves’s footsteps and got a short-term volunteer job at the observatory. In exchange for room and board, I worked in its little bar for a few hours each evening. The rest of the time I’d spend exploring the island. Although it only covers about three square miles, the coastline is so ragged with “geos” — deep clefts in cliffs — that walking the circumference takes longer than you might think. I’d stroll across sloping emerald moors and along the sharp edges of cliffs that swooped into foaming sea, then sit down and watch the puffins that surrounded me as they returned to their burrows after a day’s fishing. Twice I saw pods of orcas. Once, they hunted in the harbor as I stood just feet away on the pier.