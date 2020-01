“The situation is changing by the hour,” said Lauren M. Sauer, director of research at the Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “The virus is spreading, and we are getting more information on case counts, patient types and the health impact.” Travelers can stay abreast of developments by checking the CDC website and monitoring alerts issued by the State Department and its U.S. embassies.

We asked experts in the travel and medical fields for their recommendations at this point in time:

Should you consider canceling or rescheduling your trip to China? Yes, if your trip includes a stop in Wuhan or neighboring cities in Hubei province. The answer is less clear for greater China. If you have a trip scheduled for the next week or two, you might want to reconsider. The country is grappling with a crisis, and closures of attractions and transportation routes could affect your trip, depending on your itinerary. At the moment, the cases elsewhere in Asia are isolated. However, more vulnerable populations of travelers, such as children, seniors and adults with health issues, should check with a medical professional before departing.

If you cancel, will travel insurance refund your expenses? Yes, if you purchased the “cancel for any reason” benefit. This optional upgrade for your policy usually has several restrictions, but if you meet the criteria, you can recover up to 75 percent of your trip costs. If you have standard travel insurance and cancel due to fear of contracting the virus, you will have to absorb the losses. When traveling outside the United States, make sure you have travel medical insurance that will cover hospital costs in case you fall ill while abroad or require transport back to the States.

Are airlines, hotels and travel operators waiving change or cancellation fees? It depends on the business. Some of the airlines are, but only for travel to Wuhan. For example, on Cathay Pacific, passengers who reserved a ticket on or before Jan. 21 can rebook or reroute their flight or receive a refund without penalty for travel through March 31. Air China is also waiving change and cancellation fees for tickets issued by Jan. 31 for travel by March 29. Other airlines loosening their rules include United, China Eastern, China Southern and Hainan Airlines. Some carriers, however, are taking a wait-and-see approach. KLM states on its website, “At this moment, it’s not needed to take any precautionary measures or make changes to our flight schedule. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Hotels are also making it easier to rejigger plans. Hilton, Accor, InterContinental Hotels and Hyatt are easing restrictions, and not just on Wuhan hotels: The waiver covers changes and cancellations at properties throughout China, for travel through early February. To qualify, you must have booked directly through the hotel; otherwise, contact your third-party agent. Marriott did not return calls requesting information.

Policies vary among tour operators. David Clapworthy, a Southeast Asia specialist at Audley Travel, said the company is running its China trips as usual, but will alter any itineraries that include Hubei province for no additional charge. He added that the guides will provide guests with surgical masks and hand sanitizer, and the drivers will clean and sterilize the sightseeing vehicles before and after outings. Abercrombie and Kent does not start its small group journeys in China until mid-March, so standard cancellation policies apply. Jean Fawcett, a company spokeswoman, said staff members are receiving daily updates from their China office and are sharing the information with travelers. Intrepid Travel’s next trip to China is not until mid-February, and G Adventures does not lead tours near Wuhan, so the usual policies are in place.

How will airports be affected? A large number of airports around the world have established enhanced screening procedures for passengers arriving from Wuhan, and a few countries (India, for one) are testing passengers arriving from any destination in China. The rules vary by nation. For example, South Korea’s Incheon Airport is employing ear thermometers. In Japan, arriving passengers must fill out health forms. Australia is distributing pamphlets.

Travelers flying from Wuhan on direct or connecting flights to the United States can only enter the country in select airports with screening measures in place. The CDC and Customs and Border Protection are overseeing the process at New York’s JFK airport, Los Angeles’s LAX airport, San Francisco International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta and Chicago O’Hare. Airlines will have to reroute or divert flight plans to comply. Sauer said the additional steps — a temperature and symptoms check — may add a few minutes to the arrival process. If you test positive, you will be quarantined for further testing by the CDC. Because of the additional measures, Clapworthy suggests arriving at your departing airport three to four hours in advance.

If you decide to go, how can you protect yourself from the coronavirus before your trip? Get a flu shot and all of the vaccinations the CDC recommends for your destination. This way, if you start to feel sick, your physician can rule out any illnesses eradicated by the vaccinations.

How can you avoid contracting the virus during your trip? Avoid contact with sick people and with animals, dead or alive. This means no visits to “wet markets” — Asian markets that sell meat, fish, produce and other perishables — or farms. Robert Quigley, senior vice president and regional medical director at International SOS, a travel security company, warns against touching your face, to reduce the risk of infecting yourself with germs that can cause a respiratory illness. Also keep clear of surfaces that may have been contaminated by animal droppings. “Since the source is still unknown,” Quigley said, “it’s best to implement best hygiene practices and avoid contact with animals and their waste as much as possible.” When dining out, make sure that your food, including eggs and meat, is fully cooked. Wash your hands frequently and correctly: Use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Also keep alcohol-based hand sanitizer within reach and use a generous amount.”

Jesus Gonzalez, a physician with MedStar Health in Washington, recommends travelers wear a medical mask in crowded areas, such as train and bus stations and airports. He said you can remove the mask in restaurants, hotels and other less congested spaces. Purchase a box before you leave the States, in case the stores in your destination are running low.

What are the symptoms? Fever, muscle aches, dry cough, runny noise and shortness of breath — just like the flu.