The house has been updated with new furniture and wallpaper, but a few framed scraps of wallpaper from the filming days hang on its walls. The separate three-car garage briefly seen in the movie is still there, and Rowan wants to convert it to either a space where people can watch movies or a gift shop; meanwhile, visitors can buy products such as Buffalo Bill skin lotion, lip balm and refrigerator magnets online. Rowan says the couple who built the house in 1910 first lived in this huge garage, which they also operated as a dry goods store and the town post office.