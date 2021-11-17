Although ski resorts can’t yet speculate on how busy this season will be, if the slopes follow the same trend as national parks and other outdoor areas, 2021-2022 could break even more records. As crowds return to the slopes this winter, it’s important to remember that the same elements that make skiing a thrill can also make it hazardous. Depending on the run, the average skier descends a mountain at around 10 to 20 mph. It’s easy to see why even the most seasoned of skiers or snowboarders aren’t immune to accidents on the slopes.