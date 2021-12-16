If you’ve never been cat-skiing before, here’s what to expect: You and a group of about 10 to 12 people will pile into the enclosed back of a snowcat tricked out with benches or seats. The heat will probably be blasting, and someone will plug music into the sound system. One of the group’s guides usually rides in the back while the other sits up front in the cab with the driver to help pick the next run’s line. The cat sits atop a burly track that travels up roads leading to specific ski lines. Rides can last anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour, and at the top, everyone disembarks, clicks into their bindings and follows the guide’s path through untouched powder.