The powder highway refers to a mountainous paradise that covers a roughly 630-mile loop through the Kootenay Rockies, Monashees, Selkirks and Purcells. A skier could spend months road-tripping the length of the powder highway, or they could choose to visit one spot and still have a dizzying array of options. With more than 60 ski operators, including traditional resorts, cat- and heli-skiing operations, and guided backcountry touring, the powder highway is a winter sports promised land. Add excellent food and lodging and friendly Canadians to the equation, and there are few reasons not to plan a powder highway trip this season.
The vast area can prove puzzling to first-time visitors. Do I head to Revelstoke or stick closer to the U.S. border and base out of Nelson? Is it worth the splurge to go to a heli-skiing lodge, or can I access equally sublime slopes for a fraction of the cost with a cat-ski trip? How to choose a resort when there are so many to pick from?
One option: Follow my lead.
Missing two seasons of skiing in Canada created a longing so intense in me that the first thing I did after getting my second Moderna shot in spring was begin planning trips to make up for lost time. I may have gone overboard. This winter, I plan to go resort skiing at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, cat-skiing at White Grizzly, and heli-skiing with CMH at the Bobbie Burns Lodge in the Selkirks and Purcells. Each destination scratches a particular itch: a family trip, a buddy trip and a life-list big-birthday trip.
If I had more time and money, I would also plan a guided backcountry ski touring vacation. Interior British Columbia has some of the most exhilarating backcountry terrain and a trove of certified mountain guides to make exploring on foot safer. But let’s face it: Four trips to ski Canada (when you’re not Canadian) in one season is simply over the top.
Kicking Horse Mountain Resort
With the fourth-largest vertical drop in North America and more than 85 chutes, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort offers a thrilling big-mountain experience for experts looking for a challenge. This is what the mountain is known for, but it also has plenty of beginner and intermediate terrain to make it a reasonable family destination.
“To really appreciate the stature or magnitude of scale of Kicking Horse means experiencing it hands-on,” says “Powder Matt” Mosteller, a resort spokesperson. “There’s more to the mountain than what the map tells.” Mosteller recommends that first-timers take a lesson or sign up for a mountain tour through the ski school to better explore the terrain. Experts can expect ridges and cliff bands fluted with chutes, steep and narrow runs that trap powder and drop into beautiful snow aprons; intermediates and beginners will have open bowls and groomed slopes for building skills. With chalk-dry powder and an annual average snow depth of 24 feet, snow coverage is generally excellent.
For down days, nearby Golden is a beautiful mountain town that’s home to celebrated restaurants and a friendly, welcoming vibe. Bacchus Books & Cafe is a popular gathering place, where two of the region’s beloved chefs, Katie Mitzel, also a best-selling cookbook author, and Petra Musick, create homemade delicacies such as soups, pastries and healthy Buddha bowls.
The most direct approach to Kicking Horse is to fly to Whitefish, Mont., rent a car and drive about five hours north over the border. Another option is to fly to Calgary and drive approximately three hours west, through Banff National Park and into British Columbia. Regardless of the route, watch for wildlife, and ensure that you have a four-wheel-drive vehicle with good snow tires and that you’re comfortable driving in the mountains in the winter.
White Grizzly Cat Skiing
Here’s a secret about cat-skiing operations in British Columbia: It can be astonishingly difficult to book a trip with them. That’s because most give current guests the opportunity to book the same time period next year, and the majority of visitors take advantage of that offer. It can be especially discouraging to see “no availability,” because British Columbia is renowned for long runs down steep slopes heavy with powder, and also because this is the birthplace of cat-skiing.
Two friends and I jumped on three spots at White Grizzly Cat Skiing when the operation’s availability calendar suddenly opened up. We’ll be ringing in 2022 at White Grizzly in some of the region’s most lauded tree skiing — its claim to fame. This is not like tree skiing in the Lower 48. The slopes at White Grizzly tip upward of 40 degrees and run almost 3,000 feet through mature evergreen timber forests that feel like a fairyland. The unnamed mountain where White Grizzly operates faces predominantly northeast, sheltering the snow and protecting slopes from wind. Within the forests are playful rock gardens, fun for jumping when the snow is deep.
Guests to White Grizzly stay at an intimate 12-person lodge, where hearty meals start and end the day. Longtime owners Brad and Carole Karafil recently sold the business to Cyrus Harrison, a former guide, and four partners — all experienced backcountry skiers. The new owners say they have no plans to change anything for the upcoming season. Future years, however, might see the addition of another cat and a lodge expansion, along with more guided ski touring options.
If you’ve never been cat-skiing before, here’s what to expect: You and a group of about 10 to 12 people will pile into the enclosed back of a snowcat tricked out with benches or seats. The heat will probably be blasting, and someone will plug music into the sound system. One of the group’s guides usually rides in the back while the other sits up front in the cab with the driver to help pick the next run’s line. The cat sits atop a burly track that travels up roads leading to specific ski lines. Rides can last anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour, and at the top, everyone disembarks, clicks into their bindings and follows the guide’s path through untouched powder.
CMH Heli-Skiing, Bobbie Burns Lodge
After shutting down for the 2020-2021 season, CMH Heli-Skiing will operate all 12 of its backcountry lodges this winter, and, thanks to pent-up demand and the rescheduling of canceled trips, it has only limited availability.
One of those rescheduled trips is mine.
For a milestone birthday celebration in spring 2020, my husband and I planned to leave the kids with Grandma and take a bucket-list trip. A skier since he was 2, my husband has dreamed of heli-skiing — flying to remote peaks, then following a guide down untracked backcountry slopes — his entire life. But the pandemic bumped our 2020 trip to 2021, then to 2022. Fingers crossed that this season will finally be the one.
Why is it worth paying so much to ride helicopters to backcountry slopes? It’s the entire package: the solitude, the quality of the snow, the serene mountains that are unlike any others in the world. A helicopter lift cuts travel time from run to run down to a few minutes, and riding in a helicopter feels nimble and freeing. CMH’s extensive terrain includes steep trees, high Alpine bowls, and snow so buoyant and forgiving that you feel like an expert, even if you aren’t one.
The operation’s lodges cater to different types of skiers and snowboarders. Advanced and expert skiers will want to head to Bobbie Burns, Monashees and Galena, while those looking for less-aggressive terrain might enjoy its other lodges. We chose Bobbie Burns for its wilderness feel and the massive glacial terrain. Of course, the newly renovated luxury lodge didn’t hurt, either.
Kootenay Backcountry Guides
Backcountry ski touring and splitboarding (snowboards that convert to backcountry skis for going uphill) have exploded in popularity. Alongside the resulting increase in gear purchases and attendance at avalanche safety classes has come a boom in guided ski touring. Judson Wright launched Kootenay Backcountry Guides out of Nelson, B.C., in 2016 and says business has only increased since then. Many skiers who come to the powder highway want its pristine snow and superlative terrain minus the machines.
“But there’s a huge educational component to it,” Wright says. “Backcountry touring is not necessarily an easy sport to get into.”
The sport requires specialized gear and equipment, including avalanche beacons, inflatable air packs, shovels and probes. Avalanche risks can be significant, because the best downhill runs are often on slopes prone to sliding. Hiring a guide for a single or multiday tour, especially in terrain that’s new to you, is one way to mitigate risk and outsource decision-making to an expert who has spent years earning certification.
Skinning — ascending slopes with special bindings on your skis — is both physically demanding and rewarding. Climbing a mountain without a cat or helicopter assist provides a quieter, more immersive wilderness experience. Likewise, spending days skiing from a backcountry hut — one trip option offered by Kootenay — distills the backcountry experience into its original essence: climbing, skiing and appreciating a dry and warm shelter with friends at the end of the day.
Hiring a guide optimizes the experience, Wright says. “These lodges are in complex avalanche terrain, and when you come with us, you’re with a trained and certified mountain guide with extremely high standards,” he says. “Our job is to plan days to get people confidently into these beautiful places. We’re the safety net.”
Before heading out on a multiday hut trip, however, aspiring backcountry users should learn basic avalanche safety and get experience using their gear in the elements. Some visitors who travel to Nelson for such a course ski at Whitewater, the local resort, then hire a guide for a more in-depth backcountry experience.
Having taken trips similar to the ones Wright describes, I can attest that skinning through the Selkirks with a small group of friends, miles and miles from civilization, was among the most exhilarating skiing experiences I’ve had. We stayed at a beautiful backcountry lodge, where the owners cooked simple, hearty meals and stoked the sauna that met us after long and tiring days climbing and dropping down mountains. On a budgetary note, it was also a fraction of the cost of cat- and heli-skiing.
Whichever option you choose, don’t wait too long to plan your powder highway ski trip — especially if you’re looking to go cat- or heli-skiing. According to Ross Cloutier, executive director of HeliCat Canada, business has rebounded dramatically. Last year, when the border was closed, skier visits to the helicat sector (combined cat- and heli-skiing operations) went down 84 percent. Now, “businesses are almost completely sold out,” he wrote in an email.
However, there are always last-minute cancellations; check back with your preferred operator, and add your name to waitlists for cat- and heli-skiing. If your heart is set on the backcountry, book a guide and try ski touring. And if all you want to do is immerse yourself in those big, beautiful mountains, find a resort on the powder highway and head north.
Walker is a writer based in Boulder, Colo. Find her on Twitter: @racheljowalker.
If you go
Where to stay
Glacier Mountaineer Lodge
1549 Kicking Horse Trail, Golden, B.C.
877-754-5486
Sitting at the base of the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort gondola, the pet-friendly Glacier Mountaineer Lodge offers traditional hotel rooms and condo suites with fully appointed kitchens. Rooms from about $124 per night.
Lush Mountain Accommodations
808 Barber Rd., Golden
888-344-8681
High-end mountain homes at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and around Golden, Lush’s options are well-equipped and comfortable. From about $188 per night.
Where to eat
Eagle’s Eye Restaurant
1500 Kicking Horse Trail, Golden
250-439-5425
Located at 7,700 feet at the top of the Purcell Mountains, Eagle’s Eye is an elegant restaurant with exposed beams, hand-carved tabletops and custom stonework. Reservations recommended. Dinner entrees from about $22.
Eleven22
1122 10th Ave. S, Golden
250-344-2443
A popular modern restaurant in downtown Golden, Eleven22 serves affordable, original comfort food made with fresh ingredients. Entrees from about $18.
Bacchus Books & Cafe
409 9th Ave. N, Golden
250-272-2076
Serving fresh, whole food from breakfast through early dinner, this popular cafe draws foodies from near and far. Sandwiches from about $6.25.
What to do
Kicking Horse Mountain Resort
1500 Kicking Horse Trail, Golden
800-258-7669
This storied resort is a featured partner on the Epic Pass. It also offers single-day and multiday passes. Proof of coronavirus vaccination required for the 2021-2022 season; limited exemptions. Adult day passes start at $98.
White Grizzly Cat Skiing
110 Duncan Dam Site Haul Rd., Meadow Creek, B.C.
800-843-5557
An intimate cat-skiing operation with capacity for up to 12 guests at a time, White Grizzly is renowned for steep tree skiing. Trips range from three to five days and price includes guided cat-skiing, lodging and all meals. Three-day trips start at about $2,800.
CMH Heli-Skiing, Bobbie Burns Lodge
217 Bear St., Banff, Alberta
800-661-0252
Bobbie Burns Lodge is one of 12 CMH backcountry destinations for heli-skiers and snowboarders. Guides lead guests down untracked slopes, where they are picked up by a helicopter and ferried back to a summit. Bobbie Burns trips range from four to seven days and include guided heli-skiing, meals and lodging. Trips from about $5,182.