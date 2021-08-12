Windstar specializes in small-ship cruising, which is more expensive than the big ships but allows for a more intimate experience. Service is exceptional, food is top-notch and getting around and off and on the vessel is a snap. Windstar currently requires proof of vaccination and a complimentary coronavirus test at the port before boarding. Onboard coronavirus tests (for a nominal fee) are offered for guests flying home soon after the cruise ends. Masks are required in indoor spaces aboard ship and in enclosed spaces (such as buses) on excursions. The itinerary for our seven-day trip, “Treasures of the Greek Isles,” has six stops — from the popular islands of Mykonos and Santorini to less-visited Syros and Patmos. Plus two stops in the Peloponnese peninsula: Monemvasia and Nafplio. From $3,699 per person.