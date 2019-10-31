Kluber said a heavy band of snow in Illinois’ Kane County was expected to move east Thursday, reaching Chicago by noon. The heaviest snowfall is expected between noon and 4 p.m.
The Chicago Tribune reports that some northern Illinois communities have called off trick-or-treating. Shipshewana and Wolcottville in northwestern Indiana postponed trick-or-treating to Friday.
