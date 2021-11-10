Consider nearby Snowmass Village as an alternative. Snowmass Village has oodles of condos and suites that will better accommodate families and groups, because they’ll have more beds and access to a kitchen to help cut down on meal costs. And many of the lodgings, such as Timberline Condominiums and the Laurelwood, are ski-in/ski-out, a blessing for parents who don’t want to schlep a team’s worth of gear to the gondola or hear complaints about ski boots being uncomfortable before the first run. (By comparison, only the Little Nell in Aspen is ski-in/ski-out.) And at more than 3,300 acres, Snowmass Mountain genuinely has great routes for every ability. No matter you or your kiddos’ skill levels or preferences, it’s possible to ski all day without repeating the same run twice.