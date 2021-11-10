So, there’s plenty to back up Aspen’s dazzling reputation. But if you’re traveling with a big brood, the cost of accommodations, dining and activities in a town priced for the richest among us might also have you seeing less favorable stars.
Location: Aspen is served by Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, about three miles from town. During the winter, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines offer direct flights. Alternatively, it’s about a four-hour drive from Denver.
For a more affordable, family-friendly option, try nearby Snowmass Village
Consider nearby Snowmass Village as an alternative. Snowmass Village has oodles of condos and suites that will better accommodate families and groups, because they’ll have more beds and access to a kitchen to help cut down on meal costs. And many of the lodgings, such as Timberline Condominiums and the Laurelwood, are ski-in/ski-out, a blessing for parents who don’t want to schlep a team’s worth of gear to the gondola or hear complaints about ski boots being uncomfortable before the first run. (By comparison, only the Little Nell in Aspen is ski-in/ski-out.) And at more than 3,300 acres, Snowmass Mountain genuinely has great routes for every ability. No matter you or your kiddos’ skill levels or preferences, it’s possible to ski all day without repeating the same run twice.
Snowmass Village also has more activities for children after the lifts have powered down. The Snowmass Recreation Center and the Limelight Hotel each have climbing walls; the Collective has a selfie den, movie and disco nights, chess club, a game lounge and bingo; and the Ice Age Discovery Center has mastodon and mammoth teeth that anyone can touch. Bowling is available at Slopeside Lanes, and there’s a free ice skating rink in Base Village that will help your children burn off whatever energy they inexplicably have left. The latter is also adjacent to a handful of eateries that can shake and stir hot chocolates or hot toddies, which means everyone can spend apres-hour sipping something they enjoy.
Speaking of dining, that’s another reason that Snowmass Village might be a better bet. While couples may find Aspen’s elevated dining scene romantic, delightfully indulgent and dynamic, those with picky kiddos might find the same menus limiting.
If you’re worried that choosing Snowmass as a base camp means you won’t be able to experience Aspen’s mountains, fear not. Both areas share one ski pass (inclusive of four mountains and more than 5,500 acres of varied skiable terrain), and you can easily oscillate between the lifts via the Four Mountain Connector, a free seasonal bus that runs regular routes seven days a week. So you really can get the best of both worlds.
Location: Snowmass is also served by Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, about seven miles away.
Berg is a writer based in Colorado Springs. Find her on Twitter (@baileybergs) and Instagram (@byebaileyberg).