Seven Mile Island and its wide, well-maintained beaches are a great setting for a quiet family retreat. Buildings top off at three stories and most of the local businesses are of the mom-and-pop variety, although there has been a small influx of chain retailers in the past few years. Restaurants span the spectrum, including cheesesteak places, pizza joints and locations for fine dining. It is what the towns lack, though, that sets them apart: You will not see a boardwalk; loud, flashy bars; or neon signs beckoning you to amusements.