Air

Southwest has a sale on flights booked by May 25. The deal applies to domestic routes and several international destinations, such as Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and Mexico. For example, round-trip airfare from Reagan National Airport to Providence, R.I., starts at $98, with taxes. Flights from Nashville start at $204; other airlines are charging from $280. Restrictions vary. For domestic routes, travel Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from Aug. 22 through Nov. 1. Info: www.southwest.com.

Sea

Alaskan Dream Cruises is waiving the single supplement on its Alaska’s Glacier Bay & Island Adventure. The seven-night cruise starts at $3,990 per person, plus $100 taxes — a savings of nearly $2,000. The deal applies to A and AA category cabins. Select departures in May and September 2018. Book by Aug. 1. Info: 855-747-8100, www.alaskandreamcruises.com.

